ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Lek0.001045 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Albanian Lek
1 LBP0.00105 ALL
5 LBP0.00523 ALL
10 LBP0.01045 ALL
20 LBP0.02091 ALL
50 LBP0.05227 ALL
100 LBP0.10454 ALL
250 LBP0.26135 ALL
500 LBP0.52269 ALL
1000 LBP1.04538 ALL
2000 LBP2.09076 ALL
5000 LBP5.22690 ALL
10000 LBP10.45380 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Lebanese Pound
1 ALL956.58700 LBP
5 ALL4,782.93500 LBP
10 ALL9,565.87000 LBP
20 ALL19,131.74000 LBP
50 ALL47,829.35000 LBP
100 ALL95,658.70000 LBP
250 ALL239,146.75000 LBP
500 ALL478,293.50000 LBP
1000 ALL956,587.00000 LBP
2000 ALL1,913,174.00000 LBP
5000 ALL4,782,935.00000 LBP
10000 ALL9,565,870.00000 LBP