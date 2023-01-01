Albanian leks to Qatari rials today

Convert ALL to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
38.01 qar

1.00000 ALL = 0.03801 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921650.8064841.369855.68856.7851.5392983.235
1 EUR1.08510.87511.4862360.421561.61171.6701390.31
1 GBP1.239951.1427311.6984869.050370.41061.90864103.207
1 CAD0.7300340.6728420.58876140.654141.4551.1237360.7643

How to convert Albanian leks to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Qatari Rial
1 ALL0.03801 QAR
5 ALL0.19006 QAR
10 ALL0.38011 QAR
20 ALL0.76022 QAR
50 ALL1.90055 QAR
100 ALL3.80111 QAR
250 ALL9.50277 QAR
500 ALL19.00555 QAR
1000 ALL38.01110 QAR
2000 ALL76.02220 QAR
5000 ALL190.05550 QAR
10000 ALL380.11100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Albanian Lek
1 QAR26.30810 ALL
5 QAR131.54050 ALL
10 QAR263.08100 ALL
20 QAR526.16200 ALL
50 QAR1315.40500 ALL
100 QAR2630.81000 ALL
250 QAR6577.02500 ALL
500 QAR13154.05000 ALL
1000 QAR26308.10000 ALL
2000 QAR52616.20000 ALL
5000 QAR131540.50000 ALL
10000 QAR263081.00000 ALL