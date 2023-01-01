Albanian leks to Turkish liras today

Convert ALL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 all
299.59 try

1.00000 ALL = 0.29959 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8063541.369855.700956.781.5395383.2375
1 EUR1.085110.87511.4863760.44161.6121.6705490.321
1 GBP1.240151.1427311.6987669.077570.41571.90924103.227
1 CAD0.7300340.672780.588666140.663541.45131.1239160.7662

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0.29959 TRY
5 ALL1.49797 TRY
10 ALL2.99594 TRY
20 ALL5.99188 TRY
50 ALL14.97970 TRY
100 ALL29.95940 TRY
250 ALL74.89850 TRY
500 ALL149.79700 TRY
1000 ALL299.59400 TRY
2000 ALL599.18800 TRY
5000 ALL1497.97000 TRY
10000 ALL2995.94000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY3.33785 ALL
5 TRY16.68925 ALL
10 TRY33.37850 ALL
20 TRY66.75700 ALL
50 TRY166.89250 ALL
100 TRY333.78500 ALL
250 TRY834.46250 ALL
500 TRY1668.92500 ALL
1000 TRY3337.85000 ALL
2000 TRY6675.70000 ALL
5000 TRY16689.25000 ALL
10000 TRY33378.50000 ALL