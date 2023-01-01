Albanian leks to South Korean wons today

Convert ALL to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
13,482 krw

1.00000 ALL = 13.48240 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8066791.369955.688156.771.5398883.2325
1 EUR1.085110.87531.4864860.427261.60111.6709390.3156
1 GBP1.239651.1424711.698269.033870.37491.90892103.179
1 CAD0.729980.6727310.58886140.651241.4411.1240860.7581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL13.48240 KRW
5 ALL67.41200 KRW
10 ALL134.82400 KRW
20 ALL269.64800 KRW
50 ALL674.12000 KRW
100 ALL1348.24000 KRW
250 ALL3370.60000 KRW
500 ALL6741.20000 KRW
1000 ALL13482.40000 KRW
2000 ALL26964.80000 KRW
5000 ALL67412.00000 KRW
10000 ALL134824.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0.07417 ALL
5 KRW0.37085 ALL
10 KRW0.74171 ALL
20 KRW1.48341 ALL
50 KRW3.70853 ALL
100 KRW7.41706 ALL
250 KRW18.54265 ALL
500 KRW37.08530 ALL
1000 KRW74.17060 ALL
2000 KRW148.34120 ALL
5000 KRW370.85300 ALL
10000 KRW741.70600 ALL