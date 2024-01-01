20,000 South Korean wons to Albanian leks

Convert KRW to ALL at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Lek0.06616 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
KRW to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ALL
1 KRW to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06760.0677
Low0.06620.0662
Average0.06690.0671
Change-0.93%-0.98%
1 KRW to ALL stats

The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0676 and a 30 day low of 0.0662. This means the 30 day average was 0.0669. The change for KRW to ALL was -0.93.

The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0677 and a 90 day low of 0.0662. This means the 90 day average was 0.0671. The change for KRW to ALL was -0.98.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0.06616 ALL
5 KRW0.33082 ALL
10 KRW0.66164 ALL
20 KRW1.32327 ALL
50 KRW3.30818 ALL
100 KRW6.61635 ALL
250 KRW16.54088 ALL
500 KRW33.08175 ALL
1000 KRW66.16350 ALL
2000 KRW132.32700 ALL
5000 KRW330.81750 ALL
10000 KRW661.63500 ALL
20000 KRW1,323.27000 ALL
30000 KRW1,984.90500 ALL
40000 KRW2,646.54000 ALL
50000 KRW3,308.17500 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL15.11410 KRW
5 ALL75.57050 KRW
10 ALL151.14100 KRW
20 ALL302.28200 KRW
50 ALL755.70500 KRW
100 ALL1,511.41000 KRW
250 ALL3,778.52500 KRW
500 ALL7,557.05000 KRW
1000 ALL15,114.10000 KRW
2000 ALL30,228.20000 KRW
5000 ALL75,570.50000 KRW
10000 ALL151,141.00000 KRW