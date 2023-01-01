Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert ALL to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 all
378.62 uah

1.00000 ALL = 0.37862 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
How to convert Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ALL0.37862 UAH
5 ALL1.89312 UAH
10 ALL3.78624 UAH
20 ALL7.57248 UAH
50 ALL18.93120 UAH
100 ALL37.86240 UAH
250 ALL94.65600 UAH
500 ALL189.31200 UAH
1000 ALL378.62400 UAH
2000 ALL757.24800 UAH
5000 ALL1893.12000 UAH
10000 ALL3786.24000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Albanian Lek
1 UAH2.64114 ALL
5 UAH13.20570 ALL
10 UAH26.41140 ALL
20 UAH52.82280 ALL
50 UAH132.05700 ALL
100 UAH264.11400 ALL
250 UAH660.28500 ALL
500 UAH1320.57000 ALL
1000 UAH2641.14000 ALL
2000 UAH5282.28000 ALL
5000 UAH13205.70000 ALL
10000 UAH26411.40000 ALL