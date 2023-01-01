Albanian leks to Japanese yen today

Convert ALL to JPY

1,000 all
1,580 jpy

1.00000 ALL = 1.57960 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.085190.31561.486481.670930.965118.7464
1 GBP1.1424711.23965103.1791.69821.908921.1025921.4164
1 USD0.921550.806679183.23251.36991.539880.889417.2762
1 INR0.01107230.009691880.012014510.01645870.0185010.01068570.207566

How to convert Albanian leks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1.57960 JPY
5 ALL7.89800 JPY
10 ALL15.79600 JPY
20 ALL31.59200 JPY
50 ALL78.98000 JPY
100 ALL157.96000 JPY
250 ALL394.90000 JPY
500 ALL789.80000 JPY
1000 ALL1579.60000 JPY
2000 ALL3159.20000 JPY
5000 ALL7898.00000 JPY
10000 ALL15796.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY63.30710 ALL
1000 JPY633.07100 ALL
1500 JPY949.60650 ALL
2000 JPY1266.14200 ALL
3000 JPY1899.21300 ALL
5000 JPY3165.35500 ALL
5400 JPY3418.58340 ALL
10000 JPY6330.71000 ALL
15000 JPY9496.06500 ALL
20000 JPY12661.42000 ALL
25000 JPY15826.77500 ALL
30000 JPY18992.13000 ALL