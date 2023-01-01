Albanian leks to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ALL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 all
468.30 mur

1.00000 ALL = 0.46830 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.92150.8066141.369855.687256.7951.5396583.23
1 EUR1.085210.87531.4865160.431761.63391.6708290.3212
1 GBP1.239751.1424711.6982169.038270.41161.90878103.184
1 CAD0.7300340.6727180.588855140.653541.46231.1239960.7607

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.46830 MUR
5 ALL2.34151 MUR
10 ALL4.68302 MUR
20 ALL9.36604 MUR
50 ALL23.41510 MUR
100 ALL46.83020 MUR
250 ALL117.07550 MUR
500 ALL234.15100 MUR
1000 ALL468.30200 MUR
2000 ALL936.60400 MUR
5000 ALL2341.51000 MUR
10000 ALL4683.02000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.13537 ALL
5 MUR10.67685 ALL
10 MUR21.35370 ALL
20 MUR42.70740 ALL
50 MUR106.76850 ALL
100 MUR213.53700 ALL
250 MUR533.84250 ALL
500 MUR1067.68500 ALL
1000 MUR2135.37000 ALL
2000 MUR4270.74000 ALL
5000 MUR10676.85000 ALL
10000 MUR21353.70000 ALL