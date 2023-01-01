Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings today

Convert ALL to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
39,467 ugx

1.00000 ALL = 39.46680 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8063541.369855.700956.781.5395383.2375
1 EUR1.085110.87511.4863760.44161.6121.6705490.321
1 GBP1.240151.1427311.6987669.077570.41571.90924103.227
1 CAD0.7300340.672780.588666140.663541.45131.1239160.7662

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ugandan Shilling
1 ALL39.46680 UGX
5 ALL197.33400 UGX
10 ALL394.66800 UGX
20 ALL789.33600 UGX
50 ALL1973.34000 UGX
100 ALL3946.68000 UGX
250 ALL9866.70000 UGX
500 ALL19733.40000 UGX
1000 ALL39466.80000 UGX
2000 ALL78933.60000 UGX
5000 ALL197334.00000 UGX
10000 ALL394668.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 UGX0.02534 ALL
5 UGX0.12669 ALL
10 UGX0.25338 ALL
20 UGX0.50676 ALL
50 UGX1.26689 ALL
100 UGX2.53378 ALL
250 UGX6.33445 ALL
500 UGX12.66890 ALL
1000 UGX25.33780 ALL
2000 UGX50.67560 ALL
5000 UGX126.68900 ALL
10000 UGX253.37800 ALL