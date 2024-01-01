250 Ugandan shillings to Albanian leks

Convert UGX to ALL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Lek0.02489 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
UGX to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ALL
1 UGX to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02490.0249
Low0.02390.0239
Average0.02450.0244
Change3.80%0.46%
1 UGX to ALL stats

The performance of UGX to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0249 and a 30 day low of 0.0239. This means the 30 day average was 0.0245. The change for UGX to ALL was 3.80.

The performance of UGX to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0239. This means the 90 day average was 0.0244. The change for UGX to ALL was 0.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 UGX0.02489 ALL
5 UGX0.12447 ALL
10 UGX0.24895 ALL
20 UGX0.49790 ALL
50 UGX1.24474 ALL
100 UGX2.48948 ALL
250 UGX6.22370 ALL
500 UGX12.44740 ALL
1000 UGX24.89480 ALL
2000 UGX49.78960 ALL
5000 UGX124.47400 ALL
10000 UGX248.94800 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ugandan Shilling
1 ALL40.16900 UGX
5 ALL200.84500 UGX
10 ALL401.69000 UGX
20 ALL803.38000 UGX
50 ALL2,008.45000 UGX
100 ALL4,016.90000 UGX
250 ALL10,042.25000 UGX
500 ALL20,084.50000 UGX
1000 ALL40,169.00000 UGX
2000 ALL80,338.00000 UGX
5000 ALL200,845.00000 UGX
10000 ALL401,690.00000 UGX