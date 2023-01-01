Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits today

1.00000 ALL = 0.04894 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
1 EUR10.87521.085190.3161.486371.670670.965418.7417
1 GBP1.142611.23975103.1881.698211.908781.1030621.4128
1 USD0.921550.806614183.23291.36981.539650.889717.2719
1 INR0.01107220.009691050.012014510.01645740.0184980.01068930.207513

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0.04894 MYR
5 ALL0.24470 MYR
10 ALL0.48941 MYR
20 ALL0.97881 MYR
50 ALL2.44703 MYR
100 ALL4.89407 MYR
250 ALL12.23517 MYR
500 ALL24.47035 MYR
1000 ALL48.94070 MYR
2000 ALL97.88140 MYR
5000 ALL244.70350 MYR
10000 ALL489.40700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR20.43290 ALL
5 MYR102.16450 ALL
10 MYR204.32900 ALL
20 MYR408.65800 ALL
50 MYR1021.64500 ALL
100 MYR2043.29000 ALL
250 MYR5108.22500 ALL
500 MYR10216.45000 ALL
1000 MYR20432.90000 ALL
2000 MYR40865.80000 ALL
5000 MYR102164.50000 ALL
10000 MYR204329.00000 ALL