Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
49.88 myr

1.000 ALL = 0.04988 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0.04988 MYR
5 ALL0.24941 MYR
10 ALL0.49883 MYR
20 ALL0.99765 MYR
50 ALL2.49413 MYR
100 ALL4.98826 MYR
250 ALL12.47065 MYR
500 ALL24.94130 MYR
1000 ALL49.88260 MYR
2000 ALL99.76520 MYR
5000 ALL249.41300 MYR
10000 ALL498.82600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR20.04710 ALL
5 MYR100.23550 ALL
10 MYR200.47100 ALL
20 MYR400.94200 ALL
50 MYR1,002.35500 ALL
100 MYR2,004.71000 ALL
250 MYR5,011.77500 ALL
500 MYR10,023.55000 ALL
1000 MYR20,047.10000 ALL
2000 MYR40,094.20000 ALL
5000 MYR100,235.50000 ALL
10000 MYR200,471.00000 ALL