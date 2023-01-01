1 thousand Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 all
49.97 myr

1.00000 ALL = 0.04997 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862251.088590.73081.476661.647990.9529518.9199
1 GBP1.1597611.26245105.231.712641.911361.1051921.9434
1 USD0.91870.792111183.3541.35661.5140.8754517.3816
1 INR0.01102160.009502970.01199710.01627520.01816350.01050280.208527

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0.04997 MYR
5 ALL0.24983 MYR
10 ALL0.49967 MYR
20 ALL0.99933 MYR
50 ALL2.49833 MYR
100 ALL4.99667 MYR
250 ALL12.49168 MYR
500 ALL24.98335 MYR
1000 ALL49.96670 MYR
2000 ALL99.93340 MYR
5000 ALL249.83350 MYR
10000 ALL499.66700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR20.01330 ALL
5 MYR100.06650 ALL
10 MYR200.13300 ALL
20 MYR400.26600 ALL
50 MYR1000.66500 ALL
100 MYR2001.33000 ALL
250 MYR5003.32500 ALL
500 MYR10006.65000 ALL
1000 MYR20013.30000 ALL
2000 MYR40026.60000 ALL
5000 MYR100066.50000 ALL
10000 MYR200133.00000 ALL