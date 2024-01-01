Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
50.52 myr

Lek1.000 ALL = RM0.05052 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.67257.3451.51283.558
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.02261.5971.62489.754
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75174.73973.0491.926106.44
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.67841.7131.160.781

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0,05052 MYR
5 ALL0,25260 MYR
10 ALL0,50521 MYR
20 ALL1,01041 MYR
50 ALL2,52603 MYR
100 ALL5,05205 MYR
250 ALL12,63013 MYR
500 ALL25,26025 MYR
1000 ALL50,52050 MYR
2000 ALL101,04100 MYR
5000 ALL252,60250 MYR
10000 ALL505,20500 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR19,79390 ALL
5 MYR98,96950 ALL
10 MYR197,93900 ALL
20 MYR395,87800 ALL
50 MYR989,69500 ALL
100 MYR1.979,39000 ALL
250 MYR4.948,47500 ALL
500 MYR9.896,95000 ALL
1000 MYR19.793,90000 ALL
2000 MYR39.587,80000 ALL
5000 MYR98.969,50000 ALL
10000 MYR197.939,00000 ALL