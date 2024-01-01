Albanian Lek (ALL)

Currency name

Albanian Lek

Lek

ALL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP CAD PHP MKD AUD INR
From ALL0.01052 0.00968 0.00827 0.01428 0.59012 0.59634 0.01611 0.87346
To ALL95.04520 103.31000 120.91900 70.02830 1.69457 1.67690 62.08830 1.14487

