Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner today

Convert ALL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
111.96 nok

1.000 ALL = 0.1120 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.920.7861.35856.1256.6791.5383.08
1 EUR1.08710.8541.47661.00561.6131.66490.312
1 GBP1.2731.17111.72871.42772.1381.948105.74
1 CAD0.7370.6780.579141.33641.7481.12761.194

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Norwegian Krone
1 ALL0.11196 NOK
5 ALL0.55982 NOK
10 ALL1.11963 NOK
20 ALL2.23926 NOK
50 ALL5.59815 NOK
100 ALL11.19630 NOK
250 ALL27.99075 NOK
500 ALL55.98150 NOK
1000 ALL111.96300 NOK
2000 ALL223.92600 NOK
5000 ALL559.81500 NOK
10000 ALL1,119.63000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Albanian Lek
1 NOK8.93154 ALL
5 NOK44.65770 ALL
10 NOK89.31540 ALL
20 NOK178.63080 ALL
50 NOK446.57700 ALL
100 NOK893.15400 ALL
250 NOK2,232.88500 ALL
500 NOK4,465.77000 ALL
1000 NOK8,931.54000 ALL
2000 NOK17,863.08000 ALL
5000 NOK44,657.70000 ALL
10000 NOK89,315.40000 ALL