500 Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

Convert ALL to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 all
57.87 nok

1.00000 ALL = 0.11575 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.918550.7922671.35655.478756.4651.51483.354
1 EUR1.088710.86251.4762860.399761.47341.648390.7475
1 GBP1.26221.1594211.7115470.025271.27011.91098105.209
1 CAD0.7374630.677380.584268140.913541.64091.1165261.4705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Norwegian Krone
1 ALL0.11575 NOK
5 ALL0.57873 NOK
10 ALL1.15745 NOK
20 ALL2.31490 NOK
50 ALL5.78725 NOK
100 ALL11.57450 NOK
250 ALL28.93625 NOK
500 ALL57.87250 NOK
1000 ALL115.74500 NOK
2000 ALL231.49000 NOK
5000 ALL578.72500 NOK
10000 ALL1157.45000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Albanian Lek
1 NOK8.63968 ALL
5 NOK43.19840 ALL
10 NOK86.39680 ALL
20 NOK172.79360 ALL
50 NOK431.98400 ALL
100 NOK863.96800 ALL
250 NOK2159.92000 ALL
500 NOK4319.84000 ALL
1000 NOK8639.68000 ALL
2000 NOK17279.36000 ALL
5000 NOK43198.40000 ALL
10000 NOK86396.80000 ALL