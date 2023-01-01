5 Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

Convert ALL to NOK

5 all
0.58 nok

1.00000 ALL = 0.11575 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.918550.7921421.356255.482556.4651.51483.353
1 EUR1.088710.86251.4764960.403861.47341.648390.7464
1 GBP1.26241.1594211.7120770.041171.28141.91128105.225
1 CAD0.7373540.677280.584089140.910341.63471.1163661.4607

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Norwegian Krone
1 ALL0.11575 NOK
5 ALL0.57875 NOK
10 ALL1.15749 NOK
20 ALL2.31498 NOK
50 ALL5.78745 NOK
100 ALL11.57490 NOK
250 ALL28.93725 NOK
500 ALL57.87450 NOK
1000 ALL115.74900 NOK
2000 ALL231.49800 NOK
5000 ALL578.74500 NOK
10000 ALL1157.49000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Albanian Lek
1 NOK8.63939 ALL
5 NOK43.19695 ALL
10 NOK86.39390 ALL
20 NOK172.78780 ALL
50 NOK431.96950 ALL
100 NOK863.93900 ALL
250 NOK2159.84750 ALL
500 NOK4319.69500 ALL
1000 NOK8639.39000 ALL
2000 NOK17278.78000 ALL
5000 NOK43196.95000 ALL
10000 NOK86393.90000 ALL