Albanian leks to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert ALL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
75.75 cny

1.000 ALL = 0.07575 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.920.7861.35856.18256.6791.53183.103
1 EUR1.08710.8541.47661.06161.6021.66490.321
1 GBP1.2721.1711.72871.47272.1041.948105.719
1 CAD0.7360.6780.579141.37341.7391.12761.197

How to convert Albanian leks to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ALL0.07575 CNY
5 ALL0.37874 CNY
10 ALL0.75749 CNY
20 ALL1.51498 CNY
50 ALL3.78744 CNY
100 ALL7.57489 CNY
250 ALL18.93722 CNY
500 ALL37.87445 CNY
1000 ALL75.74890 CNY
2000 ALL151.49780 CNY
5000 ALL378.74450 CNY
10000 ALL757.48900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Albanian Lek
1 CNY13.20150 ALL
5 CNY66.00750 ALL
10 CNY132.01500 ALL
20 CNY264.03000 ALL
50 CNY660.07500 ALL
100 CNY1,320.15000 ALL
250 CNY3,300.37500 ALL
500 CNY6,600.75000 ALL
1000 CNY13,201.50000 ALL
2000 CNY26,403.00000 ALL
5000 CNY66,007.50000 ALL
10000 CNY132,015.00000 ALL