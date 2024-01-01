Albanian leks to Nigerian nairas today

1.000 ALL = 16.45 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Nigerian Naira
1 ALL16.45340 NGN
5 ALL82.26700 NGN
10 ALL164.53400 NGN
20 ALL329.06800 NGN
50 ALL822.67000 NGN
100 ALL1,645.34000 NGN
250 ALL4,113.35000 NGN
500 ALL8,226.70000 NGN
1000 ALL16,453.40000 NGN
2000 ALL32,906.80000 NGN
5000 ALL82,267.00000 NGN
10000 ALL164,534.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Albanian Lek
1 NGN0.06078 ALL
5 NGN0.30389 ALL
10 NGN0.60778 ALL
20 NGN1.21556 ALL
50 NGN3.03890 ALL
100 NGN6.07779 ALL
250 NGN15.19448 ALL
500 NGN30.38895 ALL
1000 NGN60.77790 ALL
2000 NGN121.55580 ALL
5000 NGN303.88950 ALL
10000 NGN607.77900 ALL