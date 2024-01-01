Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
495.05 egp

1.000 ALL = 0.4951 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3191.4761.6640.96718.26
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7181.7281.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.1021.3581.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.49505 EGP
5 ALL2.47525 EGP
10 ALL4.95050 EGP
20 ALL9.90100 EGP
50 ALL24.75250 EGP
100 ALL49.50500 EGP
250 ALL123.76250 EGP
500 ALL247.52500 EGP
1000 ALL495.05000 EGP
2000 ALL990.10000 EGP
5000 ALL2,475.25000 EGP
10000 ALL4,950.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP2.02000 ALL
5 EGP10.10000 ALL
10 EGP20.20000 ALL
20 EGP40.40000 ALL
50 EGP101.00000 ALL
100 EGP202.00000 ALL
250 EGP505.00000 ALL
500 EGP1,010.00000 ALL
1000 EGP2,020.00000 ALL
2000 EGP4,040.00000 ALL
5000 EGP10,100.00000 ALL
10000 EGP20,200.00000 ALL