Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 all
509.54 egp

Lek1.000 ALL = E£0.5095 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.67457.3571.51183.559
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.03761.6221.62489.772
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.78973.111.926106.509
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.6841.7221.09960.781

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0,50954 EGP
5 ALL2,54768 EGP
10 ALL5,09536 EGP
20 ALL10,19072 EGP
50 ALL25,47680 EGP
100 ALL50,95360 EGP
250 ALL127,38400 EGP
500 ALL254,76800 EGP
1000 ALL509,53600 EGP
2000 ALL1.019,07200 EGP
5000 ALL2.547,68000 EGP
10000 ALL5.095,36000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP1,96257 ALL
5 EGP9,81285 ALL
10 EGP19,62570 ALL
20 EGP39,25140 ALL
50 EGP98,12850 ALL
100 EGP196,25700 ALL
250 EGP490,64250 ALL
500 EGP981,28500 ALL
1000 EGP1.962,57000 ALL
2000 EGP3.925,14000 ALL
5000 EGP9.812,85000 ALL
10000 EGP19.625,70000 ALL