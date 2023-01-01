Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ALL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 all
322.63 egp

1.00000 ALL = 0.32263 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8064841.369855.687856.781.5483.23
1 EUR1.085110.875151.4863760.426861.6121.6710690.3129
1 GBP1.239951.1426611.6984869.050170.40441.90952103.201
1 CAD0.7300340.672780.58876140.65441.45131.1242560.7607

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.32263 EGP
5 ALL1.61316 EGP
10 ALL3.22633 EGP
20 ALL6.45266 EGP
50 ALL16.13165 EGP
100 ALL32.26330 EGP
250 ALL80.65825 EGP
500 ALL161.31650 EGP
1000 ALL322.63300 EGP
2000 ALL645.26600 EGP
5000 ALL1613.16500 EGP
10000 ALL3226.33000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.09950 ALL
5 EGP15.49750 ALL
10 EGP30.99500 ALL
20 EGP61.99000 ALL
50 EGP154.97500 ALL
100 EGP309.95000 ALL
250 EGP774.87500 ALL
500 EGP1549.75000 ALL
1000 EGP3099.50000 ALL
2000 EGP6199.00000 ALL
5000 EGP15497.50000 ALL
10000 EGP30995.00000 ALL