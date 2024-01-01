2,000 Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks

Convert EGP to ALL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Lek1.877 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
EGP to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ALL
1 EGP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87771.9180
Low1.82161.8216
Average1.85461.8586
Change2.53%-1.83%
1 EGP to ALL stats

The performance of EGP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8777 and a 30 day low of 1.8216. This means the 30 day average was 1.8546. The change for EGP to ALL was 2.53.

The performance of EGP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9180 and a 90 day low of 1.8216. This means the 90 day average was 1.8586. The change for EGP to ALL was -1.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP1.87745 ALL
5 EGP9.38725 ALL
10 EGP18.77450 ALL
20 EGP37.54900 ALL
50 EGP93.87250 ALL
100 EGP187.74500 ALL
250 EGP469.36250 ALL
500 EGP938.72500 ALL
1000 EGP1,877.45000 ALL
2000 EGP3,754.90000 ALL
5000 EGP9,387.25000 ALL
10000 EGP18,774.50000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.53264 EGP
5 ALL2.66319 EGP
10 ALL5.32637 EGP
20 ALL10.65274 EGP
50 ALL26.63185 EGP
100 ALL53.26370 EGP
250 ALL133.15925 EGP
500 ALL266.31850 EGP
1000 ALL532.63700 EGP
2000 ALL1,065.27400 EGP
5000 ALL2,663.18500 EGP
10000 ALL5,326.37000 EGP