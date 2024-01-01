Albanian leks to Swedish kronor today

Convert ALL to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
109.76 sek

1.000 ALL = 0.1098 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
How to convert Albanian leks to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.10976 SEK
5 ALL0.54881 SEK
10 ALL1.09761 SEK
20 ALL2.19522 SEK
50 ALL5.48805 SEK
100 ALL10.97610 SEK
250 ALL27.44025 SEK
500 ALL54.88050 SEK
1000 ALL109.76100 SEK
2000 ALL219.52200 SEK
5000 ALL548.80500 SEK
10000 ALL1,097.61000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK9.11067 ALL
5 SEK45.55335 ALL
10 SEK91.10670 ALL
20 SEK182.21340 ALL
50 SEK455.53350 ALL
100 SEK911.06700 ALL
250 SEK2,277.66750 ALL
500 SEK4,555.33500 ALL
1000 SEK9,110.67000 ALL
2000 SEK18,221.34000 ALL
5000 SEK45,553.35000 ALL
10000 SEK91,106.70000 ALL