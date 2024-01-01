Albanian leks to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert ALL to MAD

1,000 all
105.67 mad

1.000 ALL = 0.1057 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
How to convert Albanian leks to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Moroccan Dirham
1 ALL0.10567 MAD
5 ALL0.52836 MAD
10 ALL1.05672 MAD
20 ALL2.11344 MAD
50 ALL5.28360 MAD
100 ALL10.56720 MAD
250 ALL26.41800 MAD
500 ALL52.83600 MAD
1000 ALL105.67200 MAD
2000 ALL211.34400 MAD
5000 ALL528.36000 MAD
10000 ALL1,056.72000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 MAD9.46329 ALL
5 MAD47.31645 ALL
10 MAD94.63290 ALL
20 MAD189.26580 ALL
50 MAD473.16450 ALL
100 MAD946.32900 ALL
250 MAD2,365.82250 ALL
500 MAD4,731.64500 ALL
1000 MAD9,463.29000 ALL
2000 MAD18,926.58000 ALL
5000 MAD47,316.45000 ALL
10000 MAD94,632.90000 ALL