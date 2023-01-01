Albanian leks to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert ALL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
105.95 mad

1.00000 ALL = 0.10595 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
1 EUR10.875151.084890.28931.486071.670340.964818.7419
1 GBP1.1426611.2395103.1651.697991.908541.1024421.4146
1 USD0.921850.806777183.23131.36991.539760.8893517.2768
1 INR0.01107550.009693190.012014710.0164590.01849980.01068530.207576

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Moroccan Dirham
1 ALL0.10595 MAD
5 ALL0.52973 MAD
10 ALL1.05947 MAD
20 ALL2.11894 MAD
50 ALL5.29735 MAD
100 ALL10.59470 MAD
250 ALL26.48675 MAD
500 ALL52.97350 MAD
1000 ALL105.94700 MAD
2000 ALL211.89400 MAD
5000 ALL529.73500 MAD
10000 ALL1059.47000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 MAD9.43866 ALL
5 MAD47.19330 ALL
10 MAD94.38660 ALL
20 MAD188.77320 ALL
50 MAD471.93300 ALL
100 MAD943.86600 ALL
250 MAD2359.66500 ALL
500 MAD4719.33000 ALL
1000 MAD9438.66000 ALL
2000 MAD18877.32000 ALL
5000 MAD47193.30000 ALL
10000 MAD94386.60000 ALL