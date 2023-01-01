Albanian leks to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert ALL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 all
6355 xof

1.00000 ALL = 6.35476 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
How to convert Albanian leks to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ALL6.35476 XOF
5 ALL31.77380 XOF
10 ALL63.54760 XOF
20 ALL127.09520 XOF
50 ALL317.73800 XOF
100 ALL635.47600 XOF
250 ALL1588.69000 XOF
500 ALL3177.38000 XOF
1000 ALL6354.76000 XOF
2000 ALL12709.52000 XOF
5000 ALL31773.80000 XOF
10000 ALL63547.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Albanian Lek
1 XOF0.15736 ALL
5 XOF0.78681 ALL
10 XOF1.57362 ALL
20 XOF3.14724 ALL
50 XOF7.86810 ALL
100 XOF15.73620 ALL
250 XOF39.34050 ALL
500 XOF78.68100 ALL
1000 XOF157.36200 ALL
2000 XOF314.72400 ALL
5000 XOF786.81000 ALL
10000 XOF1573.62000 ALL