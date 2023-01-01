Albanian leks to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert ALL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
3.221 kwd

1.00000 ALL = 0.00322 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921850.8067771.369955.689756.7951.5397683.2313
1 EUR1.084810.875151.4860760.412261.61121.6703490.2893
1 GBP1.23951.1426611.6979969.027470.39741.90854103.165
1 CAD0.729980.6729170.588931140.652441.45921.12460.7572

How to convert Albanian leks to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ALL0.00322 KWD
5 ALL0.01610 KWD
10 ALL0.03221 KWD
20 ALL0.06441 KWD
50 ALL0.16103 KWD
100 ALL0.32206 KWD
250 ALL0.80514 KWD
500 ALL1.61028 KWD
1000 ALL3.22056 KWD
2000 ALL6.44112 KWD
5000 ALL16.10280 KWD
10000 ALL32.20560 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 KWD310.50500 ALL
5 KWD1552.52500 ALL
10 KWD3105.05000 ALL
20 KWD6210.10000 ALL
50 KWD15525.25000 ALL
100 KWD31050.50000 ALL
250 KWD77626.25000 ALL
500 KWD155252.50000 ALL
1000 KWD310505.00000 ALL
2000 KWD621010.00000 ALL
5000 KWD1552525.00000 ALL
10000 KWD3105050.00000 ALL