10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Albanian leks

Convert KWD to ALL at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Lek298.1 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 KWD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High298.1410303.7530
Low289.8170289.8170
Average293.8806295.6001
Change2.07%-1.35%
View full history

1 KWD to ALL stats

The performance of KWD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 298.1410 and a 30 day low of 289.8170. This means the 30 day average was 293.8806. The change for KWD to ALL was 2.07.

The performance of KWD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 303.7530 and a 90 day low of 289.8170. This means the 90 day average was 295.6001. The change for KWD to ALL was -1.35.

Track market ratesView KWD to ALL chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0710.92717.7811.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2110.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07990.671119.1771.6261.7951,844.633.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7280.05210.0850.09496.1920.207

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 KWD298.14500 ALL
5 KWD1,490.72500 ALL
10 KWD2,981.45000 ALL
20 KWD5,962.90000 ALL
50 KWD14,907.25000 ALL
100 KWD29,814.50000 ALL
250 KWD74,536.25000 ALL
500 KWD149,072.50000 ALL
1000 KWD298,145.00000 ALL
2000 KWD596,290.00000 ALL
5000 KWD1,490,725.00000 ALL
10000 KWD2,981,450.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ALL0.00335 KWD
5 ALL0.01677 KWD
10 ALL0.03354 KWD
20 ALL0.06708 KWD
50 ALL0.16770 KWD
100 ALL0.33541 KWD
250 ALL0.83852 KWD
500 ALL1.67703 KWD
1000 ALL3.35407 KWD
2000 ALL6.70814 KWD
5000 ALL16.77035 KWD
10000 ALL33.54070 KWD