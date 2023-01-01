Albanian leks to Thai bahts today

1.00000 ALL = 0.37046 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.085290.32821.486511.670820.9652518.743
1 GBP1.1427311.2401103.2221.698691.909311.1030221.4184
1 USD0.92150.806387183.23651.36981.539650.889517.2715
1 INR0.01107070.00968790.01201410.01645670.01849720.01068640.207499

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Thai Baht
1 ALL0.37046 THB
5 ALL1.85232 THB
10 ALL3.70465 THB
20 ALL7.40930 THB
50 ALL18.52325 THB
100 ALL37.04650 THB
250 ALL92.61625 THB
500 ALL185.23250 THB
1000 ALL370.46500 THB
2000 ALL740.93000 THB
5000 ALL1852.32500 THB
10000 ALL3704.65000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Albanian Lek
1 THB2.69931 ALL
5 THB13.49655 ALL
10 THB26.99310 ALL
20 THB53.98620 ALL
50 THB134.96550 ALL
100 THB269.93100 ALL
250 THB674.82750 ALL
500 THB1349.65500 ALL
1000 THB2699.31000 ALL
2000 THB5398.62000 ALL
5000 THB13496.55000 ALL
10000 THB26993.10000 ALL