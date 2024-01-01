Philippine pesos to Albanian leks today

Convert PHP to ALL at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Lek1.577 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
PHP to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ALL
1 PHP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.59801.6123
Low1.56891.5689
Average1.58221.5907
Change-0.34%-0.24%
1 PHP to ALL stats

The performance of PHP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5980 and a 30 day low of 1.5689. This means the 30 day average was 1.5822. The change for PHP to ALL was -0.34.

The performance of PHP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6123 and a 90 day low of 1.5689. This means the 90 day average was 1.5907. The change for PHP to ALL was -0.24.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.16151.7657.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.27109.8515.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.7163.9357.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.314101.0534.738

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Albanian Lek
1 PHP1.57736 ALL
5 PHP7.88680 ALL
10 PHP15.77360 ALL
20 PHP31.54720 ALL
50 PHP78.86800 ALL
100 PHP157.73600 ALL
250 PHP394.34000 ALL
500 PHP788.68000 ALL
1000 PHP1,577.36000 ALL
2000 PHP3,154.72000 ALL
5000 PHP7,886.80000 ALL
10000 PHP15,773.60000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Philippine Peso
1 ALL0.63397 PHP
5 ALL3.16986 PHP
10 ALL6.33972 PHP
20 ALL12.67944 PHP
50 ALL31.69860 PHP
100 ALL63.39720 PHP
250 ALL158.49300 PHP
500 ALL316.98600 PHP
1000 ALL633.97200 PHP
2000 ALL1,267.94400 PHP
5000 ALL3,169.86000 PHP
10000 ALL6,339.72000 PHP