Albanian leks to Colombian pesos today

Convert ALL to COP at the real exchange rate

1000 all
42188.80 cop

1.00000 ALL = 42.18880 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8064191.3699555.682956.781.5483.2325
1 EUR1.085110.875051.4865360.421561.6121.6710690.3156
1 GBP1.240051.1427911.6988169.049670.411.90968103.212
1 CAD0.7299540.6727060.588649140.645941.44681.1241360.7559

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Colombian Peso
1 ALL42.18880 COP
5 ALL210.94400 COP
10 ALL421.88800 COP
20 ALL843.77600 COP
50 ALL2109.44000 COP
100 ALL4218.88000 COP
250 ALL10547.20000 COP
500 ALL21094.40000 COP
1000 ALL42188.80000 COP
2000 ALL84377.60000 COP
5000 ALL210944.00000 COP
10000 ALL421888.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Albanian Lek
1 COP0.02370 ALL
5 COP0.11851 ALL
10 COP0.23703 ALL
20 COP0.47406 ALL
50 COP1.18515 ALL
100 COP2.37030 ALL
250 COP5.92575 ALL
500 COP11.85150 ALL
1000 COP23.70300 ALL
2000 COP47.40600 ALL
5000 COP118.51500 ALL
10000 COP237.03000 ALL