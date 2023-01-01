Albanian leks to Pakistani rupees today

Convert ALL to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 all
2998.84 pkr

1.00000 ALL = 2.99884 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921650.8064841.369855.68856.7851.5392983.235
1 EUR1.08510.87511.4862360.421561.61171.6701390.31
1 GBP1.239951.1427311.6984869.050370.41061.90864103.207
1 CAD0.7300340.6728420.58876140.654141.4551.1237360.7643

How to convert Albanian leks to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Pakistani Rupee
1 ALL2.99884 PKR
5 ALL14.99420 PKR
10 ALL29.98840 PKR
20 ALL59.97680 PKR
50 ALL149.94200 PKR
100 ALL299.88400 PKR
250 ALL749.71000 PKR
500 ALL1499.42000 PKR
1000 ALL2998.84000 PKR
2000 ALL5997.68000 PKR
5000 ALL14994.20000 PKR
10000 ALL29988.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 PKR0.33346 ALL
5 PKR1.66731 ALL
10 PKR3.33462 ALL
20 PKR6.66924 ALL
50 PKR16.67310 ALL
100 PKR33.34620 ALL
250 PKR83.36550 ALL
500 PKR166.73100 ALL
1000 PKR333.46200 ALL
2000 PKR666.92400 ALL
5000 PKR1667.31000 ALL
10000 PKR3334.62000 ALL