Albanian leks to Armenian drams today

Convert ALL to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 all
4207.31 amd

1.00000 ALL = 4.20731 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
How to convert Albanian leks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Armenian Dram
1 ALL4.20731 AMD
5 ALL21.03655 AMD
10 ALL42.07310 AMD
20 ALL84.14620 AMD
50 ALL210.36550 AMD
100 ALL420.73100 AMD
250 ALL1051.82750 AMD
500 ALL2103.65500 AMD
1000 ALL4207.31000 AMD
2000 ALL8414.62000 AMD
5000 ALL21036.55000 AMD
10000 ALL42073.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Albanian Lek
1 AMD0.23768 ALL
5 AMD1.18840 ALL
10 AMD2.37681 ALL
20 AMD4.75362 ALL
50 AMD11.88405 ALL
100 AMD23.76810 ALL
250 AMD59.42025 ALL
500 AMD118.84050 ALL
1000 AMD237.68100 ALL
2000 AMD475.36200 ALL
5000 AMD1188.40500 ALL
10000 AMD2376.81000 ALL