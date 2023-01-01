Belarusian rubles to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BYN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
2198.60 cny

1.00000 BYN = 2.19860 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.19860 CNY
5 BYN10.99300 CNY
10 BYN21.98600 CNY
20 BYN43.97200 CNY
50 BYN109.93000 CNY
100 BYN219.86000 CNY
250 BYN549.65000 CNY
500 BYN1099.30000 CNY
1000 BYN2198.60000 CNY
2000 BYN4397.20000 CNY
5000 BYN10993.00000 CNY
10000 BYN21986.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45483 BYN
5 CNY2.27417 BYN
10 CNY4.54834 BYN
20 CNY9.09668 BYN
50 CNY22.74170 BYN
100 CNY45.48340 BYN
250 CNY113.70850 BYN
500 CNY227.41700 BYN
1000 CNY454.83400 BYN
2000 CNY909.66800 BYN
5000 CNY2274.17000 BYN
10000 CNY4548.34000 BYN