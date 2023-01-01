10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles

Convert CNY to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
4,597.96 byn

1.00000 CNY = 0.45980 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45980 BYN
5 CNY2.29898 BYN
10 CNY4.59796 BYN
20 CNY9.19592 BYN
50 CNY22.98980 BYN
100 CNY45.97960 BYN
250 CNY114.94900 BYN
500 CNY229.89800 BYN
1000 CNY459.79600 BYN
2000 CNY919.59200 BYN
5000 CNY2298.98000 BYN
10000 CNY4597.96000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.17488 CNY
5 BYN10.87440 CNY
10 BYN21.74880 CNY
20 BYN43.49760 CNY
50 BYN108.74400 CNY
100 BYN217.48800 CNY
250 BYN543.72000 CNY
500 BYN1087.44000 CNY
1000 BYN2174.88000 CNY
2000 BYN4349.76000 CNY
5000 BYN10874.40000 CNY
10000 BYN21748.80000 CNY