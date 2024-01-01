Belarusian rubles to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BYN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
2,195.89 cny

Br1.000 BYN = ¥2.196 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
BYN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22482.2278
Low2.18332.1833
Average2.20982.2152
Change-0.83%-0.73%
1 BYN to CNY stats

The performance of BYN to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2248 and a 30 day low of 2.1833. This means the 30 day average was 2.2098. The change for BYN to CNY was -0.83.

The performance of BYN to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2278 and a 90 day low of 2.1833. This means the 90 day average was 2.2152. The change for BYN to CNY was -0.73.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.19589 CNY
5 BYN10.97945 CNY
10 BYN21.95890 CNY
20 BYN43.91780 CNY
50 BYN109.79450 CNY
100 BYN219.58900 CNY
250 BYN548.97250 CNY
500 BYN1,097.94500 CNY
1000 BYN2,195.89000 CNY
2000 BYN4,391.78000 CNY
5000 BYN10,979.45000 CNY
10000 BYN21,958.90000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45540 BYN
5 CNY2.27698 BYN
10 CNY4.55396 BYN
20 CNY9.10792 BYN
50 CNY22.76980 BYN
100 CNY45.53960 BYN
250 CNY113.84900 BYN
500 CNY227.69800 BYN
1000 CNY455.39600 BYN
2000 CNY910.79200 BYN
5000 CNY2,276.98000 BYN
10000 CNY4,553.96000 BYN