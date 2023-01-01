Brunei dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert BND to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
21303.80 try

1.00000 BND = 21.30380 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND21.30380 TRY
5 BND106.51900 TRY
10 BND213.03800 TRY
20 BND426.07600 TRY
50 BND1065.19000 TRY
100 BND2130.38000 TRY
250 BND5325.95000 TRY
500 BND10651.90000 TRY
1000 BND21303.80000 TRY
2000 BND42607.60000 TRY
5000 BND106519.00000 TRY
10000 BND213038.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.04694 BND
5 TRY0.23470 BND
10 TRY0.46940 BND
20 TRY0.93880 BND
50 TRY2.34700 BND
100 TRY4.69400 BND
250 TRY11.73500 BND
500 TRY23.47000 BND
1000 TRY46.94000 BND
2000 TRY93.88000 BND
5000 TRY234.70000 BND
10000 TRY469.40000 BND