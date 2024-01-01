Brunei dollars to Turkish liras today
Convert BND to TRY at the real exchange rate
BND to TRY conversion chart
1 BND = 25.75920 TRY
|1 BND to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|26.1137
|26.6847
|Low
|25.5836
|25.5836
|Average
|25.8677
|26.1185
|Change
|-0.97%
|-0.63%
1 BND to TRY stats
The performance of BND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1137 and a 30 day low of 25.5836. This means the 30 day average was 25.8677. The change for BND to TRY was -0.97.
The performance of BND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.6847 and a 90 day low of 25.5836. This means the 90 day average was 26.1185. The change for BND to TRY was -0.63.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
|1 BND
|25.75920 TRY
|5 BND
|128.79600 TRY
|10 BND
|257.59200 TRY
|20 BND
|515.18400 TRY
|50 BND
|1,287.96000 TRY
|100 BND
|2,575.92000 TRY
|250 BND
|6,439.80000 TRY
|500 BND
|12,879.60000 TRY
|1000 BND
|25,759.20000 TRY
|2000 BND
|51,518.40000 TRY
|5000 BND
|128,796.00000 TRY
|10000 BND
|257,592.00000 TRY