Brunei dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert BND to TRY at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = TL25.76 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:55
BND to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TRY
1 BND to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.113726.6847
Low25.583625.5836
Average25.867726.1185
Change-0.97%-0.63%
1 BND to TRY stats

The performance of BND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1137 and a 30 day low of 25.5836. This means the 30 day average was 25.8677. The change for BND to TRY was -0.97.

The performance of BND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.6847 and a 90 day low of 25.5836. This means the 90 day average was 26.1185. The change for BND to TRY was -0.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0531.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1311.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9320.9591.0970.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6720.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND25.75920 TRY
5 BND128.79600 TRY
10 BND257.59200 TRY
20 BND515.18400 TRY
50 BND1,287.96000 TRY
100 BND2,575.92000 TRY
250 BND6,439.80000 TRY
500 BND12,879.60000 TRY
1000 BND25,759.20000 TRY
2000 BND51,518.40000 TRY
5000 BND128,796.00000 TRY
10000 BND257,592.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.03882 BND
5 TRY0.19411 BND
10 TRY0.38821 BND
20 TRY0.77642 BND
50 TRY1.94106 BND
100 TRY3.88211 BND
250 TRY9.70527 BND
500 TRY19.41055 BND
1000 TRY38.82110 BND
2000 TRY77.64220 BND
5000 TRY194.10550 BND
10000 TRY388.21100 BND