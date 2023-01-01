10 thousand Brunei dollars to Turkish liras

Convert BND to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
215,522 try

1.00000 BND = 21.55220 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND21.55220 TRY
5 BND107.76100 TRY
10 BND215.52200 TRY
20 BND431.04400 TRY
50 BND1077.61000 TRY
100 BND2155.22000 TRY
250 BND5388.05000 TRY
500 BND10776.10000 TRY
1000 BND21552.20000 TRY
2000 BND43104.40000 TRY
5000 BND107761.00000 TRY
10000 BND215522.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.04640 BND
5 TRY0.23199 BND
10 TRY0.46399 BND
20 TRY0.92798 BND
50 TRY2.31995 BND
100 TRY4.63989 BND
250 TRY11.59972 BND
500 TRY23.19945 BND
1000 TRY46.39890 BND
2000 TRY92.79780 BND
5000 TRY231.99450 BND
10000 TRY463.98900 BND