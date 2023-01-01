Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert ARS to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
113.12 uyu

1.00000 ARS = 0.11312 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874451.0848590.28941.48631.671060.964118.747
1 GBP1.1435811.24065103.2561.699751.911041.1025221.4393
1 USD0.921750.806029183.22751.370051.540360.8887517.2807
1 INR0.01107550.009684650.012015310.01646150.01850780.01067860.207632

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 ARS0.11312 UYU
5 ARS0.56558 UYU
10 ARS1.13116 UYU
20 ARS2.26232 UYU
50 ARS5.65580 UYU
100 ARS11.31160 UYU
250 ARS28.27900 UYU
500 ARS56.55800 UYU
1000 ARS113.11600 UYU
2000 ARS226.23200 UYU
5000 ARS565.58000 UYU
10000 ARS1131.16000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Argentine Peso
1 UYU8.84052 ARS
5 UYU44.20260 ARS
10 UYU88.40520 ARS
20 UYU176.81040 ARS
50 UYU442.02600 ARS
100 UYU884.05200 ARS
250 UYU2210.13000 ARS
500 UYU4420.26000 ARS
1000 UYU8840.52000 ARS
2000 UYU17681.04000 ARS
5000 UYU44202.60000 ARS
10000 UYU88405.20000 ARS