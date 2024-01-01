500 Uruguayan pesos to Argentine pesos

Convert UYU to ARS at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $23.69 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
UYU to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ARS
1 UYU to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.695423.7257
Low22.917522.8461
Average23.411423.3716
Change3.37%2.66%
1 UYU to ARS stats

The performance of UYU to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.6954 and a 30 day low of 22.9175. This means the 30 day average was 23.4114. The change for UYU to ARS was 3.37.

The performance of UYU to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.7257 and a 90 day low of 22.8461. This means the 90 day average was 23.3716. The change for UYU to ARS was 2.66.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Argentine Peso
1 UYU23.68910 ARS
5 UYU118.44550 ARS
10 UYU236.89100 ARS
20 UYU473.78200 ARS
50 UYU1,184.45500 ARS
100 UYU2,368.91000 ARS
250 UYU5,922.27500 ARS
500 UYU11,844.55000 ARS
1000 UYU23,689.10000 ARS
2000 UYU47,378.20000 ARS
5000 UYU118,445.50000 ARS
10000 UYU236,891.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 ARS0.04221 UYU
5 ARS0.21107 UYU
10 ARS0.42214 UYU
20 ARS0.84427 UYU
50 ARS2.11068 UYU
100 ARS4.22135 UYU
250 ARS10.55338 UYU
500 ARS21.10675 UYU
1000 ARS42.21350 UYU
2000 ARS84.42700 UYU
5000 ARS211.06750 UYU
10000 ARS422.13500 UYU