Uruguayan peso to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Argentine pesos is currently 23.689 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 23.780 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 23.395 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.