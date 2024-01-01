100 Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert ARS to UYU at the real exchange rate

100 ars
4.24 uyu

$1.000 ARS = $U0.04243 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 ARS to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04340.0441
Low0.04240.0424
Average0.04280.0433
Change-2.18%-1.92%
View full history

1 ARS to UYU stats

The performance of ARS to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0434 and a 30 day low of 0.0424. This means the 30 day average was 0.0428. The change for ARS to UYU was -2.18.

The performance of ARS to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0441 and a 90 day low of 0.0424. This means the 90 day average was 0.0433. The change for ARS to UYU was -1.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.3490.90517.8631.30617.8630.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0860.88412.0860.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.7481.44419.7480.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 ARS0.04243 UYU
5 ARS0.21217 UYU
10 ARS0.42434 UYU
20 ARS0.84869 UYU
50 ARS2.12173 UYU
100 ARS4.24345 UYU
250 ARS10.60863 UYU
500 ARS21.21725 UYU
1000 ARS42.43450 UYU
2000 ARS84.86900 UYU
5000 ARS212.17250 UYU
10000 ARS424.34500 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Argentine Peso
1 UYU23.56570 ARS
5 UYU117.82850 ARS
10 UYU235.65700 ARS
20 UYU471.31400 ARS
50 UYU1,178.28500 ARS
100 UYU2,356.57000 ARS
250 UYU5,891.42500 ARS
500 UYU11,782.85000 ARS
1000 UYU23,565.70000 ARS
2000 UYU47,131.40000 ARS
5000 UYU117,828.50000 ARS
10000 UYU235,657.00000 ARS