Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert ARS to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
45.03 uyu

1.000 ARS = 0.04503 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.360.92118.9521.34418.9520.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3630.87712.3630.513
1 CAD0.7361.12810.67713.940.98813.940.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.855

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 ARS0.04503 UYU
5 ARS0.22515 UYU
10 ARS0.45030 UYU
20 ARS0.90061 UYU
50 ARS2.25152 UYU
100 ARS4.50303 UYU
250 ARS11.25758 UYU
500 ARS22.51515 UYU
1000 ARS45.03030 UYU
2000 ARS90.06060 UYU
5000 ARS225.15150 UYU
10000 ARS450.30300 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Argentine Peso
1 UYU22.20730 ARS
5 UYU111.03650 ARS
10 UYU222.07300 ARS
20 UYU444.14600 ARS
50 UYU1,110.36500 ARS
100 UYU2,220.73000 ARS
250 UYU5,551.82500 ARS
500 UYU11,103.65000 ARS
1000 UYU22,207.30000 ARS
2000 UYU44,414.60000 ARS
5000 UYU111,036.50000 ARS
10000 UYU222,073.00000 ARS