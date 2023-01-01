Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ARS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
127.40 mur

1.00000 ARS = 0.12740 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
How to convert Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 ARS0.12740 MUR
5 ARS0.63700 MUR
10 ARS1.27400 MUR
20 ARS2.54800 MUR
50 ARS6.37000 MUR
100 ARS12.74000 MUR
250 ARS31.85000 MUR
500 ARS63.70000 MUR
1000 ARS127.40000 MUR
2000 ARS254.80000 MUR
5000 ARS637.00000 MUR
10000 ARS1274.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 MUR7.84928 ARS
5 MUR39.24640 ARS
10 MUR78.49280 ARS
20 MUR156.98560 ARS
50 MUR392.46400 ARS
100 MUR784.92800 ARS
250 MUR1962.32000 ARS
500 MUR3924.64000 ARS
1000 MUR7849.28000 ARS
2000 MUR15698.56000 ARS
5000 MUR39246.40000 ARS
10000 MUR78492.80000 ARS