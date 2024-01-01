Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ARS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
54.35 mur

1.000 ARS = 0.05435 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.360.92118.9491.34418.9490.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3650.87712.3650.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9380.98813.9380.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 ARS0.05435 MUR
5 ARS0.27175 MUR
10 ARS0.54351 MUR
20 ARS1.08701 MUR
50 ARS2.71754 MUR
100 ARS5.43507 MUR
250 ARS13.58768 MUR
500 ARS27.17535 MUR
1000 ARS54.35070 MUR
2000 ARS108.70140 MUR
5000 ARS271.75350 MUR
10000 ARS543.50700 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 MUR18.39900 ARS
5 MUR91.99500 ARS
10 MUR183.99000 ARS
20 MUR367.98000 ARS
50 MUR919.95000 ARS
100 MUR1,839.90000 ARS
250 MUR4,599.75000 ARS
500 MUR9,199.50000 ARS
1000 MUR18,399.00000 ARS
2000 MUR36,798.00000 ARS
5000 MUR91,995.00000 ARS
10000 MUR183,990.00000 ARS