100 Argentine pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert ARS to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 ars
4.90 mur

$1.000 ARS = ₨0.04903 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
ARS to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 ARS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05010.0535
Low0.04860.0486
Average0.04920.0509
Change-2.09%-4.52%
1 ARS to MUR stats

The performance of ARS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0501 and a 30 day low of 0.0486. This means the 30 day average was 0.0492. The change for ARS to MUR was -2.09.

The performance of ARS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0535 and a 90 day low of 0.0486. This means the 90 day average was 0.0509. The change for ARS to MUR was -4.52.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 ARS0.04903 MUR
5 ARS0.24515 MUR
10 ARS0.49029 MUR
20 ARS0.98059 MUR
50 ARS2.45147 MUR
100 ARS4.90293 MUR
250 ARS12.25733 MUR
500 ARS24.51465 MUR
1000 ARS49.02930 MUR
2000 ARS98.05860 MUR
5000 ARS245.14650 MUR
10000 ARS490.29300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 MUR20.39600 ARS
5 MUR101.98000 ARS
10 MUR203.96000 ARS
20 MUR407.92000 ARS
50 MUR1,019.80000 ARS
100 MUR2,039.60000 ARS
250 MUR5,099.00000 ARS
500 MUR10,198.00000 ARS
1000 MUR20,396.00000 ARS
2000 MUR40,792.00000 ARS
5000 MUR101,980.00000 ARS
10000 MUR203,960.00000 ARS