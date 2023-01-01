Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert ARS to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
10.70 ils

1.00000 ARS = 0.01070 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540361.37020.9217518.2291.348618.22870.806224
1 AUD0.649210.8895340.59839611.83430.87551111.83410.523401
1 CAD0.729821.1241810.67270813.30390.98423613.30370.588399
1 EUR1.08491.671131.48653119.77661.463119.77630.87465

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ARS0.01070 ILS
5 ARS0.05350 ILS
10 ARS0.10701 ILS
20 ARS0.21402 ILS
50 ARS0.53504 ILS
100 ARS1.07008 ILS
250 ARS2.67520 ILS
500 ARS5.35040 ILS
1000 ARS10.70080 ILS
2000 ARS21.40160 ILS
5000 ARS53.50400 ILS
10000 ARS107.00800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Argentine Peso
1 ILS93.45120 ARS
5 ILS467.25600 ARS
10 ILS934.51200 ARS
20 ILS1869.02400 ARS
50 ILS4672.56000 ARS
100 ILS9345.12000 ARS
250 ILS23362.80000 ARS
500 ILS46725.60000 ARS
1000 ILS93451.20000 ARS
2000 ILS186902.40000 ARS
5000 ILS467256.00000 ARS
10000 ILS934512.00000 ARS